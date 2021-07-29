Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst debuts new facial hair, fans react

Fred Durst, the Limp Bizkit frontman, debuted a new look on social media.

The 50-year-old musician sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday with his eye-catching horseshoe-style mustache and wavy salt-and-pepper hair.

"Thinking about you 70," Durst captioned the picture of himself sitting on a bed in an orange button-down shirt.

Fans took to the comments section to react to Durst's selfie. "Grey hair so what, skin looks great still. Rock it!" wrote one person.

CELEBS EMBRACE GRAY HAIR

"Fred Burgundy," joked another in reference to the mustachioed Will Ferrell character, news anchor Ron Burgundy.

"New look and still looks baller!" penned a fan.

One person wrote, "S––t, I thought Richard Gere popped up from outta nowhere," and Durst replied, "close."

Durst and Limp Bizkit are returning to the stage this summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago starting on July 29 and will also perform around the US in New York, Calif., Texas, and Va. In summer 2022, they are slated to tour in the UK.

The band's last album was 2011’s "Gold Cobra."

Limp Bizkit supposedly is almost done with their next album. Guitarist Wes Borland revealed to fellow musician Johnny Christ on his YouTube channel in June, that it's 80 percent done.

"We’ve probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios," Borland said. ​"And we’ve been working on stuff, working on stuff, working on stuff. And Fred has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess. So we’ve released singles — like we did ‘Ready to Go,’ and we did another single called ‘Endless Slaughter’ that we put out…"

He explained, "We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then… ​‘F--k this,’ thrown it away. So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish them, and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed."