Les Moonves escapes scandal on $590 million yacht in St. Barts

Disgraced former CBS chief Les Moonves allegedly sank to a new low by trying to hide evidence about multiple claims of his sexual misconduct — but he’s still riding high on a megayacht with the power crowd in St. Barts.

Moonves — who will not receive his $120 million payout after reportedly misleading the company in a desperate attempt to save his legacy — has jetted to the Caribbean island to spend New Year’s on the $590 million, 454-foot yacht of mogul David Geffen, Rising Sun.

Sources told Page Six that Moonves — joined by his ever-loyal wife, Julie Chen — flew out of LA on a private jet after Christmas with his longtime industry associate and friend Ron Meyer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal, who is not involved in a scandal.

One insider said, “Les isn’t hanging his head in shame; he’s living it up on a yacht in St. Barts. It seems that the Hollywood moguls look out for each other, no matter what.”

Moonves “engaged in multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct in and outside of the workplace, both before and after he came to CBS in 1995,” according to a report by CBS investigators, as reported by the New York Times. He was forced out in September.

Music mogul Geffen — who has not been accused of misconduct — goes back a long way with Moonves. In 1994, he and his DreamWorks co-founders, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg, had asked Moonves to be the fourth partner in founding the studio, Katzenberg revealed in March of last year.

Geffen has in recent years garnered publicity for his rather discerning taste in the guests he’s had aboard Rising Sun. They have included President Barack Obama and wife Michelle, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, all of whom have spoken out against sexual harassment.

Reps for Geffen and Moonves didn’t get back to us.

