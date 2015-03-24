Expand / Collapse search
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly refuses to take picture with fan on her birthday

By | New York Post
January 9, 2014. Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, London.

Leo DiCaprio partied with Q-Tip Saturday night at Meatpacking nightclub Up & Down, reports the New York Post.

Spies told The Post “The Great Gatsby” star — who’s working with Q-Tip and Jonah Hill on a TV series set in the world of 1980s hip-hop — was at the club with the A Tribe Called Quest rapper and friends when a partying blonde, celebrating her birthday at the next booth, “fell into their area.”

Leo suavely “said ‘Happy birthday’ to the girl,” a source said.

But when asked for a photo, “he responded, ‘Sorry, not tonight.’”