Lawyer for 'Diddy' accuser has 'no doubt' celebrity friends are 'scrubbing' social media after indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs' celebrity friends are likely "scrubbing their social media" after the disgraced music mogul was accused of sex trafficking.

As Tony Buzbee – the attorney who is representing over 100 accusers making claims against Combs – prepares to file sexual assault lawsuits, the lawyer claimed he has "no doubt" A-list celebs are attempting to "distance themselves" from the singer.

"I have no doubt that there are people right now who know that they were somehow involved in this – who are now scrubbing their social media, who are searching their memories, who are deleting their texts, probably deleting pictures and trying to distance themselves from this," Buzbee told Law & Crime.

"And we know who they are, or we will find out who they are," he added. "This is not something that's going to happen overnight, but I think we're at the tip of the iceberg here."

Combs' famous friends are allegedly settling with victims outside of court to ensure they are not named in impending lawsuits, according to Buzbee. The Texas-based lawyer has plans in the works to sue several celebrities who allegedly helped the musician cover up sexual abuse that occurred at his parties.

"If you were attending one of these parties, if you will, and you attended before, or you knew what was going to happen – that is, you knew that a particular drug was being used in drinks that was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of – and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," Buzbee said during an appearance on TMZ Live.

Some celebrities have already settled, he claimed.

"In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then, because it’s in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we have done that already," Buzbee explained.

"We’ve done that with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before, and we’ll continue to do that."

Buzbee is representing 120 victims, some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged sexual abuse. The youngest accuser was 9 years old, with another 15-year-old alleged accuser.

Buzbee claimed the alleged abuse began as early as 1991, with reported incidents happening into 2024. Victims, who are scattered around the country in states including California, Florida, Georgia and New York, came forward after Combs was indicted by federal prosecutors.

Combs' legal team denied the allegations put forth by Buzbee in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'"

Lawyers for Combs denied the allegations and have maintained the rapper is innocent.

