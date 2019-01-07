‘Law & Order’ creator Dick Wolf splitting from third wife, Noelle, after 12 years of marriage

"Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf has separated from his third wife, Noelle Lippman, after 12 years of marriage, Fox News can confirm.

"The lawyers for the parties are in the process of negotiations," Wolf's attorney, Joe Kibre, told us in a statement on Monday.

According to TMZ, citing court documents, Wolf, 72, filed for legal separation from the "Almost Blue" actress on December 3.

Per the outlet, Wolf's filing immediately separates his assets from Lippman's. In his docs, Wolf also reportedly claims there's a prenuptial agreement.

In response, Lippman filed for legal separation as well last Friday, and reportedly requested spousal support.

Wolf shares two children — ages 8 and 11 — with Lippman. He was previously married to Susan Scranton and Christine Marburg, with whom he shares three children.