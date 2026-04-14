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Lauren Sánchez Bezos defends risqué Trump inauguration look after backlash

She and Jeff Bezos were seated directly behind Trump, putting the outfit in full view of photographers

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Lauren Sánchez Bezos didn’t blink at the backlash after turning heads — and raising eyebrows — with a risqué look at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old told The New York Times she was "super proud" of her controversial ensemble despite receiving backlash following the historic event on Jan. 20, 2025. The wife of Jeff Bezos, Amazon chairman, wore a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit featuring a fitted satin-trimmed blazer with a plunging V-neck and wide-leg trousers.

She skipped a traditional blouse and instead opted for a white lace bra. She completed the look with a fuzzy coat for the wintry day. Sánchez Bezos also paired the outfit with a smoky eye, glossy nude lips and a sleek updo. Her billionaire beau wore a suit with an oxblood tie.

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Mark Zuckerberg looks at Lauren Sanchez Bezos who is standing next to Jeff Bezos during Donald Trump's inauguration.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"I was super proud of myself," she told the outlet.

"I get it," she said. "No lace at the White House. Noted."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walking in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol

Jeff Bezos and then-fiancee Lauren Sánchez depart inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/AFP)

The outlet reported that Sánchez Bezos, who thought she had dressed conservatively, wasn’t prepared for the event to move indoors. When she removed her coat, the blazer opened, revealing her lingerie-as-outerwear. Because she and her then-fiancé were seated directly behind Trump, the outfit was captured by photographers at the event.

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President Trump, Melania Trump hit the red carpet for 'MELANIA' documentary Video

At the time, many took to social media to criticize Sánchez Bezos’ style.

"Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion," one critic wrote on X. "Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable."

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were present at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore a white suit with a lace bra poking through, while Jeff Bezos wore a black suit and red tie to the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2025. (Kenny Holston/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day," chimed another.

Lauren Sanchez arriving inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos before the inauguration of Donald Trump inside the Capitol Rotunda. (Kenny Holston/Pool/Reuters)

"Really, a bra plainly visible," another user wrote. "Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity."

When one user insisted that Sánchez Bezos "forgot to put a shirt on," another replied, "Maybe she can get one from Amazon same day shipping." Meanwhile, others joked that the mother of three was "dressed by Victoria’s Secret."

Lauren Sanchez wearing a fuzzy coat and looking up at Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos completed the look with a fuzzy white coat. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Just when I was luxuriating in the beauty and class of @FLOTUS45, in walks Lauren Sanchez wearing only a bra," one user said, comparing the Emmy winner to Melania Trump.

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Jeff Bezos seated at the US Capitol Rotunda during the inauguration ceremony

Jeff Bezos attends the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president on Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool/Reuters)

At the inauguration, the first lady, 55, wore a more modest navy Adam Lippes tailored silk wool coat. She completed her look with a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crêpe blouse, along with black leather gloves and a wide-brimmed hat.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Melania Trump as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies

Donald Trump greets Melania Trump as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters)

Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was seated next to Sánchez Bezos, was also called out on social media, but for a different reason. Viewers of the inauguration said he appeared to glance at her chest.

"Zuckerberg was out of control ogling Jeff Bezos’ fiancée!" one X user wrote, while another noted, "This is the most normal thing I have ever seen Zuckerberg do." 

Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sanchez attending U.S. Capitol Rotunda inauguration

Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sánchez Bezos attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

"Mark Zuckerberg was caught Fact Checking," another X user commented.

Summer Anne Lee, a presidential fashion historian and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), told Newsweek at the time that Sánchez Bezos’ fashion statement on the historic day left her stunned.

Priscilla Chan, Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Lauren Sánchez attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda

Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sánchez Bezos share a laugh. Next to Zuckerberg is his wife, Priscilla Chan. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I gasped when I saw it," Lee admitted about the jaw-dropping number. "I imagine this revealing lingerie moment has got to be a 'first' in inauguration fashion history, even if she is just an attendee and not a part of the ceremony."

Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos attending inauguration event in Washington

From left: Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos are seen at Trump's inauguration in January 2025. (Shawn Thew/Reuters)

Sánchez Bezos appeared to have "liked" multiple supportive comments on social media, People reported. One comment read, "THAT GIRL don’t let the haters bring you down! Only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff’s."

Another "liked" comment read, "I thought your inauguration outfit was very modern & classy you looked beautiful."

"Stunning!" one user chimed. "Every outfit so far is beyond the physical style but represents being true to yourself, bold, someone who takes risks, and confident in your own skin. More should embrace this."

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Mark Zuckerberg Lauren Sanchez Jeff Bezos Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk attending Donald Trump's inauguration in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

In a new interview with The New York Times, Lauren Sánchez Bezos said she was "super proud" of her look. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/Getty Images)

Sánchez Bezos told the outlet that much of the criticism about her appearance "feels rooted in racial stereotypes."

"It’s the shape of my body," she argued. "Is someone going to give me a gunnysack and ask me to put a belt on it and cinch it?"

"I’m Latin. I’m Latin. I’m Latin," she stressed.

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Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos standing together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sánchez Bezos and Bezos married on June 27 in a lavish ceremony in Venice. Bezos, 62, shares four children with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Sánchez Bezos shares son Nikko, 25, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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