Lauren Sánchez Bezos defends risqué Trump inauguration look after backlash

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Lauren Sánchez Bezos didn’t blink at the backlash after turning heads — and raising eyebrows — with a risqué look at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old told The New York Times she was "super proud" of her controversial ensemble despite receiving backlash following the historic event on Jan. 20, 2025. The wife of Jeff Bezos, Amazon chairman, wore a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit featuring a fitted satin-trimmed blazer with a plunging V-neck and wide-leg trousers.

She skipped a traditional blouse and instead opted for a white lace bra. She completed the look with a fuzzy coat for the wintry day. Sánchez Bezos also paired the outfit with a smoky eye, glossy nude lips and a sleek updo. Her billionaire beau wore a suit with an oxblood tie.

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"I was super proud of myself," she told the outlet.

"I get it," she said. "No lace at the White House. Noted."

The outlet reported that Sánchez Bezos, who thought she had dressed conservatively, wasn’t prepared for the event to move indoors. When she removed her coat, the blazer opened, revealing her lingerie-as-outerwear. Because she and her then-fiancé were seated directly behind Trump, the outfit was captured by photographers at the event.

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At the time, many took to social media to criticize Sánchez Bezos’ style.

"Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion," one critic wrote on X. "Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable."

"Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day," chimed another.

"Really, a bra plainly visible," another user wrote. "Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity."

When one user insisted that Sánchez Bezos "forgot to put a shirt on," another replied, "Maybe she can get one from Amazon same day shipping." Meanwhile, others joked that the mother of three was "dressed by Victoria’s Secret."

"Just when I was luxuriating in the beauty and class of @FLOTUS45, in walks Lauren Sanchez wearing only a bra," one user said, comparing the Emmy winner to Melania Trump.

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At the inauguration, the first lady, 55, wore a more modest navy Adam Lippes tailored silk wool coat. She completed her look with a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crêpe blouse, along with black leather gloves and a wide-brimmed hat.

Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was seated next to Sánchez Bezos, was also called out on social media, but for a different reason. Viewers of the inauguration said he appeared to glance at her chest.

"Zuckerberg was out of control ogling Jeff Bezos’ fiancée!" one X user wrote, while another noted, "This is the most normal thing I have ever seen Zuckerberg do."

"Mark Zuckerberg was caught Fact Checking," another X user commented.

Summer Anne Lee, a presidential fashion historian and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), told Newsweek at the time that Sánchez Bezos’ fashion statement on the historic day left her stunned.

"I gasped when I saw it," Lee admitted about the jaw-dropping number. "I imagine this revealing lingerie moment has got to be a 'first' in inauguration fashion history, even if she is just an attendee and not a part of the ceremony."

Sánchez Bezos appeared to have "liked" multiple supportive comments on social media, People reported. One comment read, "THAT GIRL don’t let the haters bring you down! Only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff’s."

Another "liked" comment read, "I thought your inauguration outfit was very modern & classy you looked beautiful."

"Stunning!" one user chimed. "Every outfit so far is beyond the physical style but represents being true to yourself, bold, someone who takes risks, and confident in your own skin. More should embrace this."

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Sánchez Bezos told the outlet that much of the criticism about her appearance "feels rooted in racial stereotypes."

"It’s the shape of my body," she argued. "Is someone going to give me a gunnysack and ask me to put a belt on it and cinch it?"

"I’m Latin. I’m Latin. I’m Latin," she stressed.

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Sánchez Bezos and Bezos married on June 27 in a lavish ceremony in Venice. Bezos, 62, shares four children with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Sánchez Bezos shares son Nikko, 25, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.