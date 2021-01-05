Late-night hosts mock Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Following the release of President Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, late-night hosts had a field day with the material during their first shows of 2021 on Monday.

Audio from the call was released by The Washington Post and showed the president insisting that he won the state despite it being called for Joe Biden. He can be heard asking Raffensperger and other officials to "find 11,780 votes," which would put him above the Democratic president-elect and win him the swing state. However, Raffensperger stood by the state’s vote certification.

The hourlong phone conversation provided tons of fodder for late-night hosts to lambaste the president, which they seized every opportunity to do. Hosts Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon dedicated a large portion of their opening monologues to covering the call.

"It looks like President Trump is trying his hardest to get impeached again and prosecuted," Meyers mentioned in his "A Closer Look" segment Monday.

He added: "Trump’s combination of drowsiness and frantic energy are on display in full force throughout the call. It’s like he just had a meal of turkey stuffed with Red Bull."

In addition to the call, Meyers focused on the Republican members of the House and Senate who are backing Trump’s play to overturn the election results and vote certification. He called erasing democracy an "active goal of the Republican Party."

Colbert echoed those sentiments, likening the call to some of Trump’s other controversial moments, such as the Ukrainian scandal, for which he was impeached, and the infamous leaked "Access Hollywood" tape.

"This call is like if Watergate and the Ukraine scandal had a baby that they made on the ‘Access Hollywood’ bus," he said. "When you’re a star they let you do it."

Colbert also mocked Trump for his assertion during the call that the difference in the size of his and Biden’s rallies is evidence that he did not lose the state of Georgia. At one point, Trump noted that his rallies had between 25,000 and 30,000 attendees.

"Twenty-five to 30,000 people, that’s a lot of people, you can’t deny that. One problem, rally size does not decide who wins the election. That’s why on the 20th of January we won’t be swearing in President BTS," he said, referencing the popular music group.

Kimmel took aim at that particular moment as well.

"Trump claimed, among many other things, that there’s no way he could have lost Georgia because he had bigger crowds than Joe Biden as if it was some kind of dueling monster truck shows," he said.

Kimmel later added: "It’s the kind of call that makes you wonder, ‘Is he stupid or drunk?’ and then you remember he doesn’t drink."

Perhaps the most damaging part of the call comes when Trump suggests the officials "find" exactly enough votes to put him above Biden’s win total.

"One vote! Because Trump is like, ‘If we’re going to do this, we can’t make it obvious,’" Fallon noted during his "Tonight Show" monologue.

James Corden summed up his thoughts on the matter by noting that Trump is sounding like a villain on the phone call.

"Trump’s not even good at being a bad guy," the host said. "At least a mobster assumes that he’s being recorded at all times and speaks in vague terms like ‘that’s a beautiful state you have down there, it’d be a shame if something happened to it.’"

He concluded: "Someone should just tell Trump that he can’t just make numbers up out of nowhere. This isn’t his net worth."