'Last Man Standing' showcases Tim Allen's character's expert car knowledge

Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" character Mike Baxter might run Outdoor Man, a store that sells sporting and hunting goods, but he's also a car aficionado.

In a Fox News exclusive clip, Baxter's car knowledge is put to the test by Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and his answers are impressive. So much so, Joe, played by Jay Leno, feels left out by the fun trivia game.

Eventually, Mike and Chuck agree to include Joe in the quiz game making him the host, obviously a nod to Leno's decades-long gig as the emcee for "The Tonight Show."

"Do I get a band?" asks Joe.

"No!" Mike quips. "You asked, I had to answer."

Leno plays a lovable employee who works at Outdoor Man who fans first met when he had a recurring role on Seasons 5 and 6.

"Last Man Standing" is currently in its ninth and final season. Allen previously spoke to Fox News about how he was proud the show lasted for so long on FOX but is also understandably upset to be saying goodbye to another character.

He admitted that going to set every day was "horrible" knowing it was one day closer to the final day of production.

"I thought it would be a good idea," Allen, who also reprises his beloved character Tim Taylor from "Home Improvement" during this season, revealed. "It was a terrible idea!"

The comedy series began its run in 2011 on ABC before the network canceled the show. FOX revived the sitcom, giving it a 7th, 8th and 9th season.

"Last Man Standing" airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm EST on FOX.