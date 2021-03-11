Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

'Last Man Standing' showcases Tim Allen's character's expert car knowledge

In this Fox News exclusive clip, Mike Baxter's car trivia answers are impressive

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" character Mike Baxter might run Outdoor Man, a store that sells sporting and hunting goods, but he's also a car aficionado.

In a Fox News exclusive clip, Baxter's car knowledge is put to the test by Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and his answers are impressive. So much so, Joe, played by Jay Leno, feels left out by the fun trivia game. 

Eventually, Mike and Chuck agree to include Joe in the quiz game making him the host, obviously a nod to Leno's decades-long gig as the emcee for "The Tonight Show."

"Do I get a band?" asks Joe. 

"No!" Mike quips. "You asked, I had to answer." 

'LAST MAN STANDING' AND 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' CROSSOVER LEAVES FANS WANTING REBOOT

Leno plays a lovable employee who works at Outdoor Man who fans first met when he had a recurring role on Seasons 5 and 6.

"Last Man Standing" is currently in its ninth and final season. Allen previously spoke to Fox News about how he was proud the show lasted for so long on FOX but is also understandably upset to be saying goodbye to another character.

TIM ALLEN ADMITS IT WAS 'PECULIAR' TO PLAY 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' ROLE ON 'LAST MAN STANDING'

He admitted that going to set every day was "horrible" knowing it was one day closer to the final day of production.

L-R: Tim Allen, Jonathan Adams and guest star Jay Leno in an episode from "Last Man Standing."

L-R: Tim Allen, Jonathan Adams and guest star Jay Leno in an episode from "Last Man Standing." (Michael Becker/FOX. © 2021 FOX Media LLC)

"I thought it would be a good idea," Allen, who also reprises his beloved character Tim Taylor from "Home Improvement" during this season, revealed. "It was a terrible idea!"

The comedy series began its run in 2011 on ABC before the network canceled the show. FOX revived the sitcom, giving it a 7th, 8th and 9th season.

"Last Man Standing" airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm EST on FOX.

