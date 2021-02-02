Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Last Man Standing' sees Tim Allen's Mike Baxter butt heads with Jay Leno's Joe

The characters are trying to restore a vintage Jeep in a Fox News exclusive clip from Thursday's upcoming episode

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Comedy legends Tim Allen and Jay Leno butt heads on the latest episode of "Last Man Standing."

In a Fox News exclusive clip from the comedy series' episode airing Thursday night, Mike (Tim Allen) regrets convincing Joe (Jay Leno) to use his inheritance money to buy a classic Jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it.

The former "Tonight Show" host plays a lovable employee who works at Mike's store, Outdoor Man. Fans first met Leno's character when he had a recurring role on Seasons 5 and 6.

The all-new episode titled "A Fool and his Money" also features Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams). 

'LAST MAN STANDING' AND 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' CROSSOVER LEAVES FANS WANTING REBOOT

"Last Man Standing" is currently in its ninth and final season. Allen previously spoke to Fox News about how he was proud the show lasted for so long on FOX but is also understandably upset to be saying goodbye to another character.

He admitted that going to set every day was "horrible" knowing it was one day closer to the final day of production.

TIM ALLEN ADMITS IT WAS 'PECULIAR' TO PLAY 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' ROLE ON 'LAST MAN STANDING'

"I thought it would be a good idea," Allen, who also reprises his beloved character Tim Taylor from "Home Improvement" during this season, revealed. "It was a terrible idea!"

Tim Allen (L) and guest star Jay Leno (R) in a scene from Thursday night's episode titled  'A Fool and his Money.'

Tim Allen (L) and guest star Jay Leno (R) in a scene from Thursday night's episode titled  'A Fool and his Money.' (Michael Becker/FOX. © 2021 FOX Media LLC.)

"Last Man Standing" began its run in 2011 on ABC before the network canceled the show. FOX revived the sitcom, giving it a 7th, 8th and 9th season.

"Last Man Standing" airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm EST on FOX.

