'Last Man Standing' sees Tim Allen's Mike Baxter butt heads with Jay Leno's Joe

Comedy legends Tim Allen and Jay Leno butt heads on the latest episode of "Last Man Standing."

In a Fox News exclusive clip from the comedy series' episode airing Thursday night, Mike (Tim Allen) regrets convincing Joe (Jay Leno) to use his inheritance money to buy a classic Jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it.

The former "Tonight Show" host plays a lovable employee who works at Mike's store, Outdoor Man. Fans first met Leno's character when he had a recurring role on Seasons 5 and 6.

The all-new episode titled "A Fool and his Money" also features Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams).

"Last Man Standing" is currently in its ninth and final season. Allen previously spoke to Fox News about how he was proud the show lasted for so long on FOX but is also understandably upset to be saying goodbye to another character.

He admitted that going to set every day was "horrible" knowing it was one day closer to the final day of production.

"I thought it would be a good idea," Allen, who also reprises his beloved character Tim Taylor from "Home Improvement" during this season, revealed. "It was a terrible idea!"

"Last Man Standing" began its run in 2011 on ABC before the network canceled the show. FOX revived the sitcom, giving it a 7th, 8th and 9th season.

"Last Man Standing" airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm EST on FOX.