Larry David confirms 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return for season 12

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Larry David is keen to do more "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

During a TV Academy event at the DGA Sunday night, David confirmed that the long-running HBO series will be back for a 12th season.

When asked whether, he’ll do more, the creator and star of the show replied affirmatively.

It comes after season 11 finished airing at the end of December. This season followed Larry as he navigated the fact that he didn’t have the requisite five-foot fence around his pool after a burglar drowned in it.

LARRY DAVID, TIMOTHEE CHALAMET GRAB LUNHC IN NYC AFTER FASHION WEEK - AND FANS CAN'T GET ENOUGH: ‘ICONIC’

As a result, he was forced to hire Maria Sofia, a somewhat untalented actress and niece of the dead burglar for his new show "Young Larry." David starts dating Councilwoman Irma Kostroski, played by Tracey Ullman, to help while Leon searches for another Mary Ferguson to take to Asia with him.

The event featured David, executive producer Jeff Schaffer, who earlier in the day was at Deadline’s Contenders TV event representing FX Networks series "Dave," Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" ostensibly operates on David’s schedule and whims.

"As usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more. I imagine he will," HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Deadline in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

David exec produces alongside Schaffer, Garlin and Gavin Polone.