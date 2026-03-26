LAPD honors Bruce Willis' 90-year-old mother for decades of service to her 'second family'

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Icons recognize icons, and Bruce Willis learned from the best: his mother.

Marlene Willis was recognized Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department for decades of volunteer service to the organization.

Known around the station as "Mrs. Willis," the 90-year-old became a pillar at one of the department's 21 stations serving the city.

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"At 90 years old, Marlene ‘Mrs. Willis’ (Yes, Bruce’s mom) has quietly become a cornerstone of the LAPD’s West LA station, dedicating more than two decades of volunteer service to supporting officers and staff," the league stated.

"Known for her warmth and consistency, she spends several days each week reviewing reports, assisting with administrative work, and offering something just as valuable: genuine care for those returning from difficult calls."

They added, "Despite being Bruce Willis's mother, she never draws attention to it, instead choosing to focus entirely on serving what she calls her second family: the LAPD."

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Representatives for the Willis family and the LAPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Former LAPD Chief Michel Moore previously presented Marlene with the LAPD volunteer of the year award, in addition to another surprising honor.

"While I can't make her a cop, I can at least give her the greatest symbol of what it means to be a cop," Moore told NBC Los Angeles. "And that is a badge of the law center police department."

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The retired chief added, "Marlene, there are people in our lives that when you cross their path; they leave a lasting impression. You are one that has risen to the top of one of the best impressions. To you and the work you do, we will be forever grateful."

Marlene keeps her famous family close, and doesn't discuss her affiliation, but reportedly has a screensaver featuring the "Die Hard" star in a warm embrace.

"She was never one to wear her identity as his mother on her sleeve or even involve him in even passing references of her life, which impressed me," Moore told NBC Los Angeles.

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