Lana Del Rey's fans fall like dominos in scary concert video

Fans at a Lana Del Rey concert fell like dominoes in the middle of the singer's performance.

Many fans can be seen suddenly falling over in video captured from the crowd at the Aug. 15 tour stop in Mexico City. It's unclear if any fans were injured.

Del Rey appeared in front of 65,000 fans at the Foro Sol, according to promoter Ocesa. The musician is on her "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" tour.

A representative for Del Rey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LANA DEL REY WORKS WAFFLE HOUSE RESTAURANT GIG

WATCH: LANA DEL REY FANS FALL DOWN IN DOMINO EFFECT AT CONCERT

"It’s called a progressive crowd collapse, where the momentum of one person knocking into another increases significantly," crowd analysis expert G. Keith Still told The Messenger. "I think the phrase ‘domino effect’ is quite appropriate.

"If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino 1½ times its size, simply because you’re turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You’re changing the force. So, it’s very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one.

WATCH: LANA DEL REY FANS SEEN FALLING DURING CONCERT

"In general, any penned area, if you don’t regulate the crowd flow in, it can become too packed, and you’ve got this risk of shockwaves, progressive crowd collapse. Quite a lot of times it can happen and there’s no serious injury, and it doesn’t go reported," he added. "But, in this instance, the media caught it from multiple angles, and it looks horrible. … And it can be quite fatal unless people can pick themselves up, and you get people caught at the front of that, like the Itaewon disaster."

Ahead of her appearance, Del Rey visited a handful of tourist spots around the city, Billboard reported.

"Mexico City that was amazing," she wrote on Instagram while sharing clips from the show. "I know it's pouring today but I hope we see you tonight at the stadium. Love you lots."

Following the Aug. 16 concert, Del Rey took to Instagram to thank her fans.

"Thank you so much for our second night in Mexico City," she captioned a post. "And I got your notes."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Mexico City tour stops completed the first leg of Del Rey's tour. The "Young and Beautiful" singer shared photos from the first leg on social media.

"That's a wrap for the first leg of our tour," she captioned a set of photos of her crew. "And we're gonna see you mid-September for the next half starting in Nashville."

"Good times to come," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP