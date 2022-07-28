Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country
Published

Lainey Wilson, country singer and ‘Yellowstone’ actress, asks for prayers for father in the ICU: 'My cowboy'

The 'Things a Man Oughta Know' singer-songwriter gives an update on her father in the ICU after canceling two shows

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer and upcoming "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson is requesting prayers for her father after previously canceling concerts.

Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, that explained their father is suffering from DKA, or Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and had to have emergency surgery. He currently is in the ICU and "has a very long road ahead." 

The update also provided insight into why Wilson's father needed surgery. Sadler wrote, "During surgery they removed a lot of dead tissue. Fungus invades tissue and essentially kills it; hence the importance of stopping the spread quickly."

Wilson also shared on her Instagram story, "Folks are praying around the world. Please keep sending them up for my deddy." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lainey Wilson, shown singing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," recently reposted a status update provided by her sister on their father's health.

Lainey Wilson, shown singing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," recently reposted a status update provided by her sister on their father's health. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Wilson previously shared a photo with her father to her social media feed, with the caption, "My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know," adding a red heart emoji.

undefined

Wilson had also shared with fans that she needed to cancel shows, and that she "would not be backing out if it weren't critical."

The singer-songwriter called upon others to send prayers for her father, who is currently in the ICU.

The singer-songwriter called upon others to send prayers for her father, who is currently in the ICU. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The Louisiana native, best known for her breakout single, "Things a Man Oughta Know," has also been named as a new cast member in the fifth season of the highly obsessed-over show, "Yellowstone."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR KEVIN COSTNER TALKS WESTERN DRAMA: ‘I DIDN’T THINK ABOUT IT POLITICALLY'

The star-studded cast of "Yellowstone" will also feature Lainey Wilson in season five.

The star-studded cast of "Yellowstone" will also feature Lainey Wilson in season five. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson's latest single is "Heart Like a Truck."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending