Lainey Wilson, country singer and ‘Yellowstone’ actress, asks for prayers for father in the ICU: 'My cowboy'

Country singer and upcoming "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson is requesting prayers for her father after previously canceling concerts.

Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, that explained their father is suffering from DKA, or Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and had to have emergency surgery. He currently is in the ICU and "has a very long road ahead."

The update also provided insight into why Wilson's father needed surgery. Sadler wrote, "During surgery they removed a lot of dead tissue. Fungus invades tissue and essentially kills it; hence the importance of stopping the spread quickly."

Wilson also shared on her Instagram story, "Folks are praying around the world. Please keep sending them up for my deddy."

Wilson previously shared a photo with her father to her social media feed, with the caption, "My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know," adding a red heart emoji.

Wilson had also shared with fans that she needed to cancel shows, and that she "would not be backing out if it weren't critical."

The Louisiana native, best known for her breakout single, "Things a Man Oughta Know," has also been named as a new cast member in the fifth season of the highly obsessed-over show, "Yellowstone."

Wilson's latest single is "Heart Like a Truck."