Judy Garland reportedly had help of PI to fight addiction, Prince William and Kate 'going through hell'

Tom Selleck could lose his California ranch, Kaley Cuoco loves her farm-life out of Hollywood

A young Judy Garland in a white blouse puts her hand to her chin split Prince William in a tuxedo and Kate Middleton in a long teal dress looking serious

A new book claims Judy Garland had the help of a private investigator to curb her drug addiction. Prince William and Kate Middleton are "going through hell" according to their "go-to" stylist. (Getty Images)

OVER THE RAINBOW - 'Wizard of Oz' star Judy Garland fought crippling drug addiction with private investigator's help, book claims. Continue reading here…

'GOING THROUGH HELL' - Kate Middleton and Prince William 'going through hell' amid Princess of Wales' cancer battle, stylist says. Continue reading here…

Tom Selleck looks stoic in the carpet in a black jacket

Tom Selleck says keeping his California ranch might not be plausible with the cancelation of his show, "Blue Bloods." (Getty Images)

BETTING THE RANCH - Tom Selleck risks losing California ranch with cancelation of 'Blue Bloods.' Continue reading here…

FARM LIVING - Kaley Cuoco loves living outside Hollywood on her ranch: 'Great place for a kid to grow up.' Continue reading here…

PHOTOS - Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Arrivals. Continue reading here…

'UNHINGED' - Ben Affleck's 'unhinged' Tom Brady roast gets actor slammed online. Continue reading here…

Emily Blunt soft smiles on the carpet in a dark blue dress with a pattern

Emily Blunt spoke about having natural and manufactured chemistry with her co-stars. (Getty Images)

PUCKER UP - 'The Fall Guy' star Emily Blunt admits kissing certain costars made her want to throw up. Continue reading here…

'THAT WAS PAINFUL' - 'Wheel of Fortune' fans 'enraged' after contestant's 'painful' mistake costs her $7,250. Continue reading here…

LEGALLY ‘TOXIC’ - Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe blasts haters: 'Bodyshaming is toxic.' Continue reading here…

Jessie James Decker in a tan shirt smiles

Jessie James Decker was reluctant to share swimsuit photos after the birth of her fourth child. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

‘EASY TO COMPARE’ - Jessie James Decker didn’t want to share swimsuit pics after welcoming baby 3 months ago. Continue reading here…

