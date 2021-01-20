Lady Gaga's inauguration dress compared to 'Hunger Games' outfit

Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winner belted out the iconic song in a blue and red custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Gaga's outfit also featured matching gloves and her jewelry included a large golden dove brooch to symbolize peace and unity.

Many fans on Twitter compared her ball gown and accessories to the costumes worn from the movie franchise "Hunger Games."

"LADY GAGA DRESSED LIKE THE "HUNGER GAMES,'" said a fan.

Another agreed: "Giving off Hunger Games vibes."

"omg wow lady gaga commencing the hunger games," joked another.

Some compared her dove jewelry to the Mockingjay pin Katniss Everdeen wears in the book/film franchise.

"Lady Gaga said: "Capitol? Say no more fam" And pulled out her hunger games mood board," mused someone else.

Another fan pointed out the singer had an outfit that was inspired by Princess Leia from "Star Wars" on Tuesday and then channeled "Hunger Games" on Wednesday.

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning," Gaga wrote on Twitter.

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga," she added.