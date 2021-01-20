Expand / Collapse search
Inauguration

Joe Biden to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises.

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. Jan. 19, 2021.
    (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
    A view of the stage on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
    Staff members clean the glass on a protective shield and the podium before President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill listen as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, and the House Democratic leadership, hold COVID-19 memorial and lighting ceremony on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., right, and Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., left.
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    A field of flags is spread across the National Mall, with the Washington Monument in the background on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, as seen from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on the evening ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Lights surround the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, placed as a memorial to COVID-19 victims Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington, after President-elect Joe Biden spoke, with the U.S. Capitol in the background.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff during a COVID-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
