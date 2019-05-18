Lady Gabriella Windsor marries at St. George's Chapel, one year after Sussex royal wedding

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com
Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members have gathered at St George's Chapel in Windsor for the wedding of the daughter of the monarch's first cousin.
Lady Gabriella Windsor's marriage to Thomas Kingston Saturday marked the third royal wedding at the 15th-century venue in less than a year after the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.
Thomas Kingston, right, arrives for his wedding to Lady Gabriella Windsor at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Lady Gabriella Windsor arrives in her car for her wedding to Thomas Kingston, with her father Prince Michael of Kent at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
From front row right, Britain's Prince Harry, Lady Frederick Windsor, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward arrive for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Prince Philip talks to Prince Harry, right, as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
James Matthews, second left, and his wife Pippa, third left, arrive for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Prince Harry left Meghan at home with newborn son Archie and arrived with his uncle and aunt, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.
Britain's Sarah, Duchess of York, left, waves as she arrives with Princess Beatrice, center, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Saturday, May 18, 2019.. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Princess Michael of Kent and Frederick Windsor arrive for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
The bride's gown was designed by Luisa Beccaria, while the monarch wore a pink A-line coat, and a lilac and pink silk dress by Stewart Parvin.
Newlyweds Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor on the steps of the chapel after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Newlyweds Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor share a kiss on the steps of the chapel after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
The bride is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
Newlyweds Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor on the steps of the chapel after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
This story was published by the Associated Press.