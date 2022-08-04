Expand / Collapse search
Lady A presses pause on tour as singer Charles Kelley focuses on 'journey to sobriety'

Lady A released a statement on social media, saying that singer Charles Kelley is on his 'journey to sobriety'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Lady A will not be going on tour anytime soon.

The country group shared Thursday on social media that member Charles Kelley is on his "journey to sobriety," and therefore, their "Request Line" tour will be postponed.

They wrote, "We are a band, but more importantly…we're family."

The group, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, consists of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. 

They continued, "In order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

The band had previously gone on hiatus in 2015, and Kelley pursued a solo career.

Lady A was set to embark on a 21-date tour on Aug. 13 before announcing their postponement.

Lady A was set to embark on a 21-date tour on Aug. 13 before announcing their postponement. (Getty Images)

In their post, the group did not mention a potential timeline for getting back on the road but did express their gratitude to their fans for their patience.

Charles Kelley, who the band says is on his "journey to sobriety," is seen here with his wife, Cassie McConnell.

Charles Kelley, who the band says is on his "journey to sobriety," is seen here with his wife, Cassie McConnell. (Getty Images)

Kelley is the brother of singer Josh Kelley, who is married to actress Katherine Heigl.

Lady A did not provide any information on Charles Kelley's recovery timeline.

Lady A did not provide any information on Charles Kelley's recovery timeline. (Getty Images)

Just a day prior, Lady A had performed their hit song, "Need You Now," at CMA Fest.

The trio assured fans in their statement that new ticket information regarding the paused tour will be provided in the coming days.

Trending