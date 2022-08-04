Lady A presses pause on tour as singer Charles Kelley focuses on 'journey to sobriety'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lady A will not be going on tour anytime soon.

The country group shared Thursday on social media that member Charles Kelley is on his "journey to sobriety," and therefore, their "Request Line" tour will be postponed.

They wrote, "We are a band, but more importantly…we're family."

The group, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, consists of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.

They continued, "In order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

The band had previously gone on hiatus in 2015, and Kelley pursued a solo career.

In their post, the group did not mention a potential timeline for getting back on the road but did express their gratitude to their fans for their patience.

Kelley is the brother of singer Josh Kelley, who is married to actress Katherine Heigl.

Just a day prior, Lady A had performed their hit song, "Need You Now," at CMA Fest.

The trio assured fans in their statement that new ticket information regarding the paused tour will be provided in the coming days.

