CMA Fest bans Confederate flag imagery ‘of any kind’ at country music festival

The CMA Fest is joining other musical festivals in banning all imagery related to the Confederate flag for this year’s event.

The four-day event in Nashville, which starts on June 9, lists "Confederate flag imagery of any kind," under its list of prohibited items and activities.

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual festival that began in 1972 will return to Nashville. The festival regularly attracts about 50,000 country music fans.

The Country Music Association told The Tennessean that the decision to enact a ban on Confederate flag imagery this year was based on protecting the personal safety of fans and preventing discrimination.

"This year's CMA Fest is our first major fan-facing event in nearly three years," the statement said. "We have always had policies in place that protect the safety of our fans and ban discrimination, but we felt it was important to further refine our language to explicitly outline what will and will not be tolerated."

Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, this year banned Confederate flag imagery and any other "divisive symbols" and "racially disparaging" displays.

Country star Maren Morris has urged other country singers to call on festivals and shows to ban the flag. Luke Combs has also apologized for previously appearing with the Confederate flag, saying there was no excuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.