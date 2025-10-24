Kylie Jenner stuns fans with shoulder-length hair and sporty new look

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner is flaunting a new haircut and a sporty side fans can’t stop talking about.

The 28-year-old mother of two shared on Instagram Thursday a series of photos of herself in a burgundy sports bra and shorts workout set with a matching Alo duffel bag. She captioned the photo, which was a joint Instagram with Alo, "fall in california @alo."

The beauty mogul struck a sultry pose as she leaned against a doorway, showing off her toned look. Three gold bangles glimmered on her wrist as she held her oversized duffel bag.

She included a selfie taken inside one of her luxury vehicles. She wore her trademark nude matte lip to complement the fall vibe of her post. One fan also noticed in the comments, "She chopped her hair omg [heart eye emoji]."

She showed off a shorter, shoulder-length cut with loose waves that framed her face.

Her matching Alo bag, which sells for $3,600 at the brand’s store, sat in the passenger seat.

Jenner's post comes just days after she marked the celebration of a decade of Kylie Cosmetics with family and friends, fueling buzz about a throwback to her "King Kylie" era.

A recent promo for her new King Kylie Cosmetics collection left fans divided, with critics describing it as "deeply out of touch."

After sharing the teaser, Jenner’s comments section lit up with excitement from fans and friends alike. Hailey Bieber wrote "exactly," while Lauren Sánchez Bezos added a raised-hands emoji. One fan exclaimed "KING KYLIE IS BACK," as another chimed in, "We’re back."

Still, not everyone was on board with the new campaign. Jenner drew criticism earlier this month after posting a short Instagram clip showing her walking handcuffed down a jail hallway surrounded by officers as part of a promo for the King Kylie relaunch.

Some social media users called the imagery "out of touch," pointing to ongoing ICE raids and protests across the country and saying the video felt tone-deaf amid renewed conversations about law enforcement.

Kylie Cosmetics first hit the scene in November 2015 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits, three lip shades that sold out in minutes. Just a few months later, Jenner expanded the line and officially reintroduced it as Kylie Cosmetics in February 2016.

Her fans have called on the star to do a nostalgic King Kylie era that brought colorful hair, statement lips and the start of her beauty empire. She shared a tweet and selfie Oct. 10, writing, "If I just so happen to do a King Kylie collection what products would u guys like to see."

From there, the excitement sparked, and the anticipation for the revival launch only grew. She continued to tease, posting photos on Instagram cosplaying her younger self where it all began.

She also shared throwback photos in the lead-up to the 10-year exhibition pop-up in Los Angeles. She garnered excitement with the caption, "ARE YOU READY?!!!! LA!!!! WHERE IT ALL STARTED!!! FIRST OFFICIAL POP UP IN 7 YEARS TO CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF KYLIE COSMETICS!!!!! @kyliecosmetics."

At its peak, Kylie Cosmetics was valued at $1.2 billion, solidifying Jenner as the youngest "self-made" billionaire in 2019 at age 21, according to Forbes.

