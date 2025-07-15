Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in polka-dot bikini photos ahead of summer swimsuit launch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner is turning heads while teasing her latest collaboration.

The 27-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posed for photos in a few different bikinis, as she teased her upcoming collaboration with the swimwear company, Frankies Bikinis, on Instagram.

In the series of photos, the mother of two can be seen staring into the camera while taking a selfie in a black and white polka-dot string bikini. Another snap shows her sitting outside in the same swimsuit, while another shows her wearing a white bikini, although her head is cropped out of the photo.

"TOMORROW ☁️ frankies bikinis x @khy launches at 9am pt or shop it an hour early by signing up at the link in bio," she wrote in the caption.

Her collaboration with the swimwear brand comes nearly two years after she launched her clothing line, Khy, in November 2023.

Fans in the comments section flooded the comments section with excitement about the upcoming collaboration, with one writing "Literally can’t wait!!😍😍" and another adding, "see you tm!!!!"

Jenner has also been teasing her collaboration with the swimwear company on her personal Instagram, posting photos of herself in a number of bikinis while on vacation in Greece.

One of the posts features Jenner enjoying her vacation on a yacht, while dressed in a yellow string bikini which also features black designs. She can be seen in the same bikini while rinsing off, as well as taking a dip in a creek on shore in a nude bikini, in addition to many other snaps of her in swimwear.

The reality star recently fought back against claims she used Ozempic to lose weight, telling British Vogue in August 2024 "people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy" after having children.

"I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," she continued. "I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’"

She explained that soon after losing her baby weight after having her daughter Stormi, 6, she got pregnant with her son Aire, 2, both of whom she shares with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.

Aside from getting her body back, Jenner detailed suffering from extensive postpartum depression following both her pregnancies, noting later that she wouldn't change her circumstances.

"No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day," she started, "I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’"