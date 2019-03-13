Kylie Jenner shares insight on what she’s done to get her ‘body back’ after giving birth

Kylie Jenner reportedly offered some insight to her pregnancy on Tuesday, explaining how her body is different and what she’s done to reclaim her figure.

The reality star made the disclosure to fans during an Instagram Live video, saying “it’s all about diet for me,” after she got a question seeking advice on losing weight, according to Page Six.

She reportedly explained that she “naturally” is a “really skinny person” but in a different way than her sister Kendall, who is “naturally, like, model status.”

“But yeah, I’ve always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet,” Jenner said.

Jenner noted that she typically eats “whatever” she feels like, but has since switched up her diet and stopped eating certain foods, according to Page Six.

She also reportedly shared her belief that “it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create the child.”

Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February 2018.

