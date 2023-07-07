Kyle Richards explains since-deleted cryptic message amid Maurico Umansky separation claims

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards claims her recent message about saying goodbye has nothing to do with her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, the reality television star uploaded a picture of trees in Colorado with the message, "Parting is such sweet sorrow," US Weekly reported.

After the speculation on what the quote meant, Richards commented on Instagram, saying that the message has nothing to do with her estranged husband.

"This was in regards to having to leave Aspen!" she commented on an Instagram post about her message, adding "deleted."

‘RHOBH’S KYLE RICHARDS, MAURICIO UMANSKY SPLIT AFTER 27 YEARS: REPORT

Her sorrowful message comes a few days after Richards, Umansky and their children celebrated the 4th of July. The couple and two out of their three daughters – Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15 – spent the holiday in Aspen.

"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :)," Mauricio captioned a carousel of images. "ususus," he wrote, adding a cowboy hat emoji.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM POST

Included in the photo collage is a solo shot of Umansky and Richards with their dog. Mauricio is seen still wearing his wedding band in the image.

Just before the holiday, Umansky and Richards issued joint statements on social media Monday night, saying reports "regarding us divorcing are untrue."

"In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year," they wrote in his-and-hers posts shared on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM POST

"The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Earlier Monday, a source told People magazine, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they continued. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

Both turned comments off on their posts and signed off with gratitude, saying, "Thank you for the love and support."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been married to The Agency real estate tycoon since 1996.