Kristin Cavallari slams ‘trash’ married athletes for ‘scumbag’ social media behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari is calling out married men for their behavior on social media.

In a recent episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," the 39-year-old reality star went through potential red flags when it comes to dating, telling girls not to "overthink it" if their boyfriend follows another girl, but says "the liking of the pictures is a bit of a red flag."

"I think in a perfect world, ladies, we would get into a relationship and our guy would unfollow every random girl that they don't know," she said. "But it's not always going to happen."

She went on to say that following attractive women "means nothing," especially if the women are models and actresses who they are "never going to come in contact with."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS CHILDLESS MEN ARE A DATING ‘DEAL BREAKER’

The men "we really need to be careful of," according to Cavallari, are "the married men who are liking every f---ing story," but none of the photos on the regular feed. She said she gets those men "constantly," adding that "a lot of them are athletes."

"They don't follow me, by the way, either, but they're verified, and I see a lot of the verified activity," she said. "These guys are married. There's one guy in particular who has his f---ing wife in his profile picture. He likes every single story I post, doesn't follow me, and doesn't like my feed post. But I'm like, the only reason you're doing that is to try to get my attention, and to me, you're a f---ing scumbag."

Cavallari went on to call these men "trash," adding she wishes she could reach out to this person's wife and show her "the activity that your husband is doing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Anyways, the point is I don't think if it's just following—I think it's okay, girls," she added. "I think we're going to be okay."

The "Very Cavallari" star was previously married to former football player, Jay Cutler, from 2013 to 2020. Over the course of their relationship, the former couple welcomed three children together, Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 10.

She first rose to fame as a cast member on "Laguna Beach" in 2004, later joining the cast of "The Hills" in 2006.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the finale of "Laguna Beach," which aired in 2006, the cast came together for a reunion special to react to iconic moments from the show and to share behind-the-scenes stories from the show. The reunion is set to air on April 10 on Roku.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cavallari previously reunited with some of her "Laguna Beach" co-stars while on her podcast tour in 2025, telling Jimmy Fallon on a May 2025 appearance on "The Tonight Show," she "felt like I was back in high school."

"When you get your whole high school crew together, everyone gets nervous. Everyone starts drinking. I felt like I was back in high school," she said. "We get everyone on stage, and the wheels just started falling off."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP