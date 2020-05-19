Kristin Cavallari's former BFF Kelly Henderson addresses Jay Cutler affair rumors: 'There was never an affair'

Kristin Cavallari's former pal Kelly Henderson has something to say.

Henderson appeared in the first two seasons of "Very Cavallari" before she and Cavallari had a falling out, which followed rumors of an alleged affair between Henderson and the "Laguna Beach" star's now-estranged husband Jay Cutler.

Cavallari, 33, blames the friendship ending on a difference of opinion between herself and Henderson regarding to how to handle the rumors.

Now, Henderson has put the rumors of an affair between herself and Cutler to bed once and for all during an appearance on the "All's Fair" podcast with divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler," Henderson, 37, said.

In fact, Henderson said she's still not very present in the lives of Cavallari and Cutler, 37.

"We're not really in touch anymore," she said. "We had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I've kind of gotten some space from both of them."

Henderson also said that for "quite some time now," she's been in a relationship with someone else.

"He is a very private person and I respect that," Henderson said. "You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it's not what they signed up for."

Cavallari and Cutler recently announced their divorce, and affair rumors have circulated after it was reported that Cavallari cited "inappropriate marital conduct" in her divorce filing.

On Tuesday, the Uncommon James mogul also announced that "Very Cavallari" would be ending after three seasons on the air.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,’" she said in an Instagram post. "I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible."

"To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," Cavallari concluded.