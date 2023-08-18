Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell shuts down parenting police after being slammed for letting kids drink non-alcoholic beer

'Queenpins' star Kristen Bell previously said her daughter's preference for non-alcoholic beer is because of her husband Dax Shepard

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kristen Bell shut down the parenting police after she was criticized for letting her kids drink non-alcoholic beer.

Bell and husband Dax Shepard spoke about backlash they received on the Aug. 14 episode of the actor's podcast, "The Armchair Expert." Shepard noted that people were upset after Bell made the revelation on a talk show.

"They're allowed to be upset about that because they're not their kids," Bell said. "It's not your kid, you can think whatever you want."

Shepard countered with statistics saying orange juice has a 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) while non-alcoholic Heineken has 0.0%.

KRISTEN BELL SAYS KIDS LINCOLN, 9, DELTA, 8, LIKE NON-ALCOHOLIC BEERS DUE TO CONNECTION WITH DAD DAX SHEPARD

Kristen Bell in a burnt orange sweater looks towards Dax Shepard with a hand to his mouth while sitting on a couch during an interview

Kristen Bell shut down criticism regarding her kids ordering non-alcoholic beer at restaurants. (Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"What's so cute about you to me is that you are so logical and fact-driven and evidence-based, but if people want to be angry about something, they're going to be angry about it," Bell noted. "Of course they could look up other foods that have different ABVs.

"Of course, they would not choose to listen to the context of the story, which is when they have tried to order NAs like at a restaurant or something it's because of a very specific connection to you," Bell added. "Because, first of all, they're educated on addiction and what substances are and how they affect your body and how scary they are and what they can do to you."

Shepard noted he gets defensive when people criticize Bell and "insinuate" she's a bad mom.

'If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink NA beer sometimes, that's fine with me," Bell emphasized. "Because I'm not going to change based on what anybody else says because this is our family and not your business."

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at an event

Dax Shepard admitted he feels defensive when people insinuate Kristen Bell is a bad mom. ( Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shepard and Bell got married in 2013. They share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Bell previously revealed her daughters have tried to order non-alcoholic beverages at restaurants during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kristen Bell on the red carpet

Kristen Bell first shared the story of her daughters drinking non-alcoholic beer during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The "Frozen" actress explained that Shepard, who is a recovering addict, used to drink non-alcoholic beer while on neighborhood walks when their children were babies.

"So, he’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest, and we’d walk and like look at the sunset," she said of one of her daughters. "So, as a baby, she was like pawing at it, and sometimes she would like suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Bell admitted she's been embarrassed before when her daughter once asked a waiter, "Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?"

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the golden globes both in black

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell got married in 2013 and share two daughters. (Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Maybe we don’t, maybe we just keep that for home," the "Bad Moms" star recalled telling her daughter.

During the Aug. 14 podcast, Bell explained that she mentioned the moment her daughters ordered a non-alcoholic beer on Kelly Clarkson's show because she thought it was a "cute story."

Trending