ENTERTAINMENT

Kristin Bell, Dax Shepard shoot down criticism they lied about being stranded at airport

Shepard and his wife encountered several problems at Boston Logan International Airport in July

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Last month, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's chaotic airport experience went viral as the couple documented their evening of delays, sharing with their followers they were "stranded" in Boston.

On Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert," the couple addressed that some people on social media were skeptical of their situation, and took issue with just about everything the couple chose to do.

"Some of the criticism we received, suggested that none of the hotels to our liking were available," Shepard explained. 

"There was not any place to sleep within 50 miles of the airport," Bell clarified, saying that in addition to the airport being under construction, several other flights had been canceled, making for no vacant hotels in the area.

Kristen Bell in a burnt orange sweater looks towards Dax Shepard with a hand to his mouth while sitting on a couch during an interview

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard documented their airport ordeal in late July. (Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Coming off a two-week vacation in Martha's Vineyard, Bell and Shepard arrived at the airport with their kids in tow, as well as some friends and their children. Their plane, which was coming in from Providence, Rhode Island, was having problems departing for Boston due to the weather.

The group experienced several delays, amounting to around seven hours of waiting. When the plane arrived, they learned there might be mechanical issues, causing more delays.

Shepard took to his Instagram to document the makeshift beds the couple had made with items found at the airport. Shepard admitted to spending nearly $600 on neck pillows, blankets and sheets for the floor.

Bell shared a photo of herself, walking in the airport with her toothbrush in her mouth, to her Instagram story.

Kristen Bell has a toothbrush in her mouth as she walks through the airport with the caption "we made quite a home here"

Kristen Bell showed off her living conditions in Boston Logan International Airport. (Kristen Bell Instagram)

Kristen Bell and her group of friends and children at the airport in Boston sitting on seats smiling for a picture

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, along with their children and friends, were stranded in the Boston airport. (Kristen Bell Instagram)

The two explained that they were eventually kicked out of the airport – not allowed to stay at their terminal. Luckily, they were able to seek refuge with a friend of a friend in a suburban town not too far away.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the golden globes both in black

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell shared they received criticism for documenting their airport troubles. (Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images )

The following morning, the couple was able to get on a flight home, although it was delayed a few more times.

"I guess I was confused when I saw these really angry comments on my post because I can't figure out what makes someone mad about that story," Shepard said.

A lot of people "want to be angry about something," Bell explained.

"So it was anything. It was like, 'You're not being kicked out. Of course there are hotels.' ‘I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows'…. People suffer from outrage addiction."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

