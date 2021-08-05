Kourtney Kardashian shows off new haircut in topless pic with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her new haircut – and then some.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself showing a little skin and putting her long raven locks on display.

In the photo, Kardashian could be seen sitting on the bathroom floor while wearing a bathrobe. One of her shoulders was left bare, exposing her chest, which was covered by her hair.

A similar photo made its way onto her Instagram Story. This time, the Poosh founder was completely topless and her hair covered her entire top half.

The star's boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, could be seen in the background of both shots.

"Ten days of quarantine …" the Thursday post was captioned.

It's unclear why Kardashian and Barker are in quarantine. Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Also contained in the post was a shot of some of Kardashian's snipped hair laying on the bathroom floor, as well as a snap of her kiddos Reign and Penelope peeking through a glassdoor.

Kardashian also shared that she's been watching "Manifest," "Mare of Easttown" and "How to Steal a Million."

Finally, her quarantine has included some outdoor time, soaking in some beautiful views and sunsets and enjoying s'mores with marshmallows roasted over a fire pit.

The final shot in the post was a picture of a bouquet of pink, white, purple and orange tulips.

Barker, 45, and Kardashian have been in a relationship since early this year.

The relationship seems to be going quite well, as Barker's daughter Alabama – whose mother is Shanna Moakler – has referred to Kardashian as her "stepmom."