Travis Barker’s daughter refers to Kourtney Kardashian as her 'stepmom'

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, made a surprising statement on social media.

In an Instagram Live video posted on July 17, the musician's 15-year-old was playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" when she was asked about her dad's girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

The teen said, "That’s my stepmom." A rep for Kardashian didn't return Fox News' request for comment regarding her relationship status.

Barker, 45, shares Alabama and his son, Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. They split in 2008 after four years of marriage.

SHANNA MOAKLER SAYS EX-HUSBAND TRAVIS BARKER’S PDA WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IS ‘WEIRD’

Meanwhile, Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The Blink-182 star and the Poosh founder, 42, went public with their relationship in February. At the time, Moakler told Us Weekly, she's happy for the couple and just wants the reality TV star to be "great to my kids."

But later in May, the former beauty pageant queen changed her tune.

"The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," she told the outlet. "They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children."

SHANNA MOAKLER APPEARS TO SHADE EX TRAVIS BARKER, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN FOR PDA-FILLED SOCIAL MEDIA PICS

Moakler and her kids appear to be at odds because Alabama previously told her followers on TikTok followers that Moakler has "never completely been in" her life while Landon said on Instagram," "[She] isn’t in our lives like [Barker] is."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that," Moakler told Us. "I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains."