Kodak Black pleads guilty in federal weapons case

Rapper Kodak Black plead guilty Thursday to federal weapons charges related to his arrest before a performance at a Miami-area hip hop festival in May.

The decision comes months after an original plea of innocence. Prosecutors charged the 21-year-old Miami-based rapper for crimes that involve falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon.

Prosecutors say one of the weapons purchased by Black was found at the scene of a Pompano Beach shooting.

A federal judge denied his request for bond saying he was “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record. Black has remained in a federal detention center in Miami since his arrest.

The music festival he was scheduled to perform at was marred by several violent incidents. Investigators are investigating three unrelated shootings with possible connections to the festival, one of which involved property owned by President Donald Trump.

When U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno asked Black why he needed so many weapons, he shrugged and said he needed them for “protection.” In a previous hearing, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, said the rapper faced threats from gangs and other rivals.

Authorities say he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,00 fine.

The rapper, known for singles “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace,” also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

