Kirsten Dunst reveals she's pregnant with second child, shows off baby bump in see-through gown

Congratulations are in order for Kirsten Dunst, who revealed she's pregnant with her second child.

The "Bring It On" star shared the news by exposing her baby bump for W magazine's "Director's" issue, unveiled on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actress wears a white, see-through lace Rodarte gown for the photoshoot, which shows her sprawled out on a floral blanket.

"Every shot was on the floor. I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel," Dunst joked of the shoot.

Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, already share a son named Ennis, 2.

Back in September, Plemons opened up to The New York Times about their romance. The two met during the shooting of FX's "Fargo." It was then that Plemons told the outlet, "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time."

The Emmy-nominated actor also discussed their similar careers in entertainment.

"We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors and we both made it out ok," Plemons said.

Dunst has starred in numerous films throughout her long career, such as "Jumanji," "Marie Antoinette" and filmmaker Sam Raimi’s "Spider-Man" trilogy, among others.

At just 11 years old, she was tapped to portray the character Claudia in the 1994 film "Interview with the Vampire." Her widely praised performance received a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2019, the actress discussed her career on SiriusXM's "In-Depth with Larry Flick" in which she discussed her fame and admitted she felt like she's been forgotten in Hollywood.

"I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from ‘Bring It On,’" she said.