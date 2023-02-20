King Charles won't leave Prince Andrew 'homeless,' but disgraced duke must 'remain in the shadows': expert

King Charles III may be attempting to smooth things over with his brother, but royal experts suspect it’s part of a bigger plan.

A source recently told The Telegraph that the king will not leave his younger sibling "homeless or penniless," despite forcing the Duke of York out of Royal Lodge, the queen mother’s former home.

According to the outlet, Andrew’s annual allowance of nearly $300,000 is reportedly being cut in April, which friends claimed will make it difficult for the 63-year-old to maintain the 98-acre Windsor property. His main source of income is his Navy pension, as well as a "substantial inheritance" from his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. However, several royal experts told Fox News Digital that Charles is merely trying to keep the peace behind palace doors leading up to his coronation in May.

"The king cannot afford to watch the royal family continue to unravel as we approach the coronation," said Christopher Andersen, author of "The King."

"For the time being, at least, I think Charles will try to reassure the Duke of York that he will be shored up financially by the sovereign – that the king will continue to reach into his pocket to help cover his younger brother's expenses. After the coronation, it's anyone's guess whether Charles will continue to shell out millions so that Andrew can remain at Royal Lodge."

Andersen noted that following all the unwanted publicity garnered from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-alls, the 74-year-old is attempting to maintain order as he gears up for the most important event of his life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a six-part Netflix docuseries in December. Soon after, Harry’s bombshell memoir "Spare" was published in January.

"It's ironic that Charles, who has always resented Andrew for being their mother's favorite, now must bend over backward to placate him – all because Harry and Meghan are already wreaking so much havoc within the family," Andersen claimed. "By the same token, if he expects the king to bankroll his lavish lifestyle, Andrew is going to have to keep up his end of the bargain and remain in the shadows."

"Are Charles and Andrew close? Never have been, never will be," Andersen added.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said this latest report is good news for Andrew, whose reputation has been tarnished by scandal. Before her death in 2022, the queen stripped her second son of his military titles and patronages after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who has maintained his innocence, settled with Giuffre out of court.

"The good news is… he won’t be sweating this latest development," Fordwich joked.

"King Charles is doing the right thing, demonstrating he’s in step with those in Britain who have been facing a choice between eating or heating," she explained. "In his quest to be the ‘People’s King’ he wants to be valued… His image of the monarchy and ‘cutting back costs’ extends to all non-working royals, including Prince Andrew."

Like Andersen, Fordwich said Andrew and Charles have never been close.

"Now, their relationship is ‘guarded’ – mainly Machiavellian," she said. "’Better to keep one's friends close and one’s enemies closer.' Charles doesn’t need another… nightmare so close to the coronation. [And] there isn’t much public empathy for Andrew… What this comes down to is optics."

There has been speculation that Andrew has been observing how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have navigated independent lives across the pond. In early 2020, the couple announced that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They now reside in Montecito, California, with their two young children.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, said she wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew would consider a move abroad if it meant he could successfully reinvent himself.

"Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has spent a significant amount of time in the United States over the years," Schofield pointed out. "Reports have been swirling that both Andrew and his daughter, Princess Eugenie, are curious about what life in the states would be like for them."

"Fergie has had much financial success in America," Schofield shared. "She did a television series with Oprah, she wrote several books, she sold blenders. America has always been a pleasant escape for royals. So much so that Princess Diana seriously considered moving here as well. There is shame that surrounds Prince Andrew in his own country and his mother, his protector, is no longer here to defend him and give him the benefit of the doubt. King Charles has a soft heart, but Andrew is limited as to what he’s able to accomplish on his watch."

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence said the best thing Andrew can do for himself and his family is to keep his head down.

"We all saw how good Andrew is at PR with his Pizza Express BBC interview," said Felton Spence. "He would do well to pipe down and enjoy his later years with Fergie and the corgis. Charles and Andrew have never been close. Charles is close with [his sister] Anne – that’s it… Andrew was never part of Charles' plan for the future of the monarchy, and that was before the scandal. [I feel] Andrew is spinning his own PR, trying to save himself from the private life that he feels is akin to oblivion. Andrew feels entitled to his public life, which is exactly why he won’t get it back – ever.

"Andrew does not have a heart for public service like Charles and [Prince] William do. He doesn’t have a heart for duty. He is the spare, and we are seeing in real-time what happens to spares when they feel useless and overlooked. Andrew is fighting a battle only with himself. He misses the life of a prince with all the respect and dignity that it comes with. He has only himself to blame for the situation he now finds himself in. But Charles will not take pity on him. There is nothing to take pity about!"

"While by all accounts Prince Andrew yearns to redeem himself and once again become part of public life, his latest lament along the lines of wanting empathy as a sort of ‘destitute Duke,’ sadly for him has accomplished quite the contrary," Fordwich added.

The outlet noted that Charles has long yearned for a "slimmed-down monarchy," which will only feature seven key members on the payroll. According to reports, numerous royal properties are being looked at, as well as how much of a presence Charles has in Buckingham Palace after its renovation.