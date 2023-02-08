Prince Andrew's infamous BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein to be turned into movie: What to know

The story behind Prince Andrew's BBC interview regarding his alleged friendship with Jeffrey Epstein is being turned into a Netflix movie.

Prince Andrew was interviewed for "Newsnight" in 2019 where he spoke on touchy topics including allegations of sexual assault from Virginia Giuffre, then Virginia Roberts.

"Scoop" is set to tell the behind-the-scenes story of the interview with journalist Emily Maitlis. It will be based on the chapters of a book by the former "Newsnight" producer Sam McAlister titled "Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews," which explores the negotiations with Andrew and his team, the rehearsals and the aftermath.

The televised interview was famously slammed by viewers and described as a disaster for the disgraced royal.

PRINCE ANDREW'S IMAGE REMAINS A DANGER TO MONARCHY'S IMAGE AMID REPORTS OF BUCKINGHAM PALACE EVICTION: ROYAL EXPERT

Here's everything to know:

Who is starring in the film?

Actress Gillian Anderson will star as the journalist who conducted the interview, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, the Duke of York will be portrayed by Rufus Sewell.

Other cast members include Keeley Hawes, who will star as Prince Andrew's private secretary, and Billie Piper as the "Newsnight" producer who booked the interview at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

What is the film about?

The film will follow the story from the perspective of the reporter and producer leading up to the interview.

Prince Andrew spoke about his friendship with Epstein at the time, admitting, "I stayed with him and that’s [something] I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the second son of the queen said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein because of the people he met and all the things he learned, another statement for which he was chastised by the media.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 after he was charged with federal sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Andrew also denied the sexual assault allegations that had long plagued him – saying he did not have sex with Giuffre when she was 17 years old.

"It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the Duke of York said in his interview.

Prince Andrew later settled a lawsuit brought against him by Giuffre for an undisclosed sum in February 2022.

Peter Moffat, the screenwriter behind "Scoop," explained that the film will answer a lot of questions about why Prince Andrew agreed to the interview.

"What the hell did he think he was doing? Who got him to do it? Why, when the rest of the world was so appalled, did he think it had gone so well? What kind of a man is this?" Moffat previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "In researching the film and talking to those on the inside of this extraordinary story, I got the answers to all these questions. They’re provoking, often surprising, sometimes disturbing – and I think they make for a compelling story about power and abuse and journalistic courage."

When will "Scoop" be released?

A release date for the Netflix movie has not been scheduled. However, reports indicate filming will begin in February 2023 and will land on the streaming platform sometime in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.