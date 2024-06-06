King Charles remembers D-Day with Prince William in first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has marked his first trip abroad since announcing his cancer diagnosis.

On Thursday, the king arrived in Normandy, France, with wife Queen Camilla to attend the U.K. Ministry of Defense and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II.

The duo were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

KING CHARLES GIVES FIRST PUBLIC SPEECH SINCE CANCER DIAGNOSIS AT D-DAY EVENT FOR VETERANS

During his visit, the king – who announced his cancer diagnosis in February – honored the Allied soldiers who landed in France on June 6, 1944, in an effort to liberate France from Nazi-occupied northwest Europe.

"How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other Allied nations did not flinch when the moment came to face that test," Charles said during a speech at the event. "On the beaches of Normandy, on the seas beyond, and in the skies overhead, our armed forces carried out their duty with a humbling sense of resolve and determination."

"Our gratitude is unfailing, and our admiration eternal," he added.

Following his speech, Charles proceeded to lay a wreath at the memorial.

Also in attendance to commemorate the 80th anniversary were Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Additionally, Prince William was joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at another commemorative ceremony honoring Canadian soldiers at the Juno Beach Centre at Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy.

The Prince of Wales thanked the Canadian veterans for their "extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice."

"We continue to honor every Canadian, who gave so much, every Canadian family who lost a loved one," he said. "Thank you for our freedom, and thank you for your service."

One day prior, the king, along with Camilla and William, arrived in Portsmouth, England, to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

In a video shared on the official royal website, Charles told the crowd of veterans and politicians, "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few."

He also highlighted Portsmouth’s role in the mission, saying, "Those who gathered here in Portsmouth would never forget the sight. It was by far the largest military fleet the world has ever known. Yet all knew that both victory and failure were possible, and none could know their fate."

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and was undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

In March, he attended Easter services, his first major event since announcing his cancer diagnosis, and officially returned to his public-facing duties in May.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.