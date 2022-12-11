King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla release Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be celebrating their Netflix documentary, but King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are in the mood for a little holiday spirit.

The Royal Family released the official Christmas card, featuring a photo of the King and Queen Consort during the annual Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland.

"We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort," the family shared on Twitter.

The monarchy credited longtime royal photographer Samir Hussein for the image, which was "taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022."

Sticking to traditions, the candid snap was embossed in red ink and accompanied by a short and sweet message from the couple.

Printed on the opposite page in matching scarlet-hued ink, "Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year."

The Braemar Games date back nearly 1,000 years, and host thousands of people to watch athletic events, bagpipe competitions and dancing, with Her Majesty presiding over the festival.

Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony this year due to failing health. She died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

While Harry and Meghan were on hand for the queen's funeral services, they returned to the states shortly after to resume life after giving up their royal status two years before due to what they described as the British media's intrusion and racist demeanor toward their family.

Since the release of the first three episodes of their Netflix show, Harry and Meghan have received negative backlash about the documentary

More episodes of the series will be released on Dec. 15, the date on which Kate Middleton will tape her ITV special: "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas."

Days after the episodes aired, King Charles III met with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds in North Wales to discuss his purchase of the Wrexham Association Football Club with Rob McElhenney.