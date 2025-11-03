Prince Andrew vanishes from royal website after King Charles strips all titles and honors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One week after King Charles III initiated the formal process to remove the style, titles and honors of Prince Andrew, his brother's name was notably missing from the royal website.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the former prince will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, in a statement published Oct. 30.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," according to the statement. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The palace said the censures "are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

By Monday, Nov. 3, Andrew's inclusion on the website appeared to be completely removed. People magazine reported that the former royal's biography once included notes on his service in the Royal Navy, in addition to his history as the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

"On 23 July 1986 he married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey," the website previously stated, according to People. "The couple, who divorced in 1996, have two children: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and four grandchildren: August and Ernest (sons of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank) and Sienna and Athena (daughters of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi)."

Buckingham Palace representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Andrew announced Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title after the publication of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," in August.

The former prince also had ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who Charles was questioned about during his visit to a cathedral last week.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the palace wrote in the statement.

Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre had sued Andrew, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17 years old. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year.

Her family told Fox News Digital in a statement: "Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her. Today, she declares victory.

"We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia's battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."

Andrew and Epstein's mutual friend was British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell , who is now serving a prison sentence for helping Epstein traffic young girls.

In 2019, Andrew gave a disastrous interview to the BBC’s "Newsnight," where he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died that year behind bars. In that same interview, Andrew said he didn’t recall meeting Giuffre.

Shortly afterward, Andrew stepped down from public life over his association with Epstein, despite his denials of wrongdoing. In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, and the case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.