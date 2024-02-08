King Charles III's cancer sparks renewed interest in royal line of succession

King Charles III was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. As the king prioritizes his health, his eldest son, Prince William, is stepping up his royal responsibilities, as he’s next in line for the throne.



Buckingham Palace on Monday announced that Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. The palace didn’t say what form of cancer the British monarch has, but noted it’s not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

KING CHARLES DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER, BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAYS

After learning about his ailing father, Prince Harry arrived in the U.K. the following day to meet the monarch for a brief visit at his London home, Clarence House. Just a day later, the Duke of Sussex left the U.K.

The estranged prince was reportedly not allowed to stay at any of the royal residences and did not have a reunion with his brother, Prince William.

The same day, Prince William resumed royal duties, as he attended his first engagement since his wife Princess Catherine (Kate Middleton) was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from an undisclosed condition and is expected to resume royal duties after Easter in late March.



Right now, all eyes are on the Prince of Wales as he supports the monarchy as the heir to the British throne.

King Charles, who is the oldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was crowned during Britain's first coronation in 70 years on May 6, 2023.



Charles immediately ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022. Two days later, he was officially proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London, which was televised for the first time in history.



KING CHARLES OFFICIALLY CROWNED BRITISH MONARCH

Line of succession to the British throne:

The succession to the British throne "is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute," according to the royal family’s website .

Here’s a look at who is currently in line for the throne after the recently crowned King Charles III.

1. Prince William of Wales

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is the oldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. The 41-year-old is first in line to the throne. He married Catherine "Kate" Middleton in 2011.

William and Kate were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles after Queen Elizabeth's death in September.

2. Prince George of Wales

At only 10 years old, Prince George of Wales is second in the line of succession to the British throne. He is the oldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate. He became the youngest heir ever to participate in a coronation when he served as one of his grandfather's four Pages of Honour.

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

Princess Charlotte of Wales is the second child of Prince William and Princess Kate. She is 8 years old.

4. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Wales

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their third child, a boy named Louis Arthur, on April 23, 2018. The 5-year-old is fourth in line to the throne.

He was named after William's grandfather, King Charles III, and the Duke's mentor, Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by a bomb in 1979.

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is the fifth in line to the throne. He is the younger son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

6. Prince Archie of Sussex

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child, a boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019. Archie turned four on the day of his grandfather's coronation and is sixth in the line of succession.

He was Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and the younger cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex

Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, is seventh in line to the throne, behind her older brother.

8. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York , is Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and second son. The 63-year-old is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice of York is Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter. The 35-year-old married British businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, and they welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in 2021.

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 2, is 10th in line to the British throne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.