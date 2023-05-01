Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Princess Charlotte beams ahead of 8th birthday in new photo taken by mom Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton annually share pictures of their children before their birthdays

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another,' body language expert says Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another,' body language expert says

Body language expert Blanca Cobb believes Prince William and Kate Middleton are "crazy about one another," and just show it in different ways due to royal protocols.

Princess Charlotte has a big smile on her face ahead of her 8th birthday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took to their official, royal Instagram on Monday to celebrate their daughter's big day on May 2. 

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," the caption read, with a few festive emojis.

Photo credit was given to "The Princess," referring to Kate. 

The young royal was seen in a summer dress in the photo that was taken last weekend at Windsor.

On Charlotte's big day, the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked users for the warm birthday wishes while sharing a second picture of their daughter.

Charlotte beamed in a blue and white striped sweater as she clung to their family black cocker spaniel, Orla.

Charlotte's birthday falls on the same week that her grandfather, King Charles III, will be crowned in his historic coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Although Charlotte and her younger brother, Prince Louis, will not have official roles in the ceremony, her father and older brother, Prince George, will honor Charles in traditional roles.

William not only has an official role, but he will be the only royal family member to speak during the service.

Portrait of Princess Charlotte issued by Kensington Palace. (The Princess of Wales via Getty Images)

According to the liturgy of the service, about halfway through the ceremony, William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his and recite: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

William is the only member of the royal family who will honor Charles in this way during the coronation service. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Platinum Jubilee

Charlotte's older brother Prince George, will have an official role in King Charles' coronation. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

He will also appear as the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal are presented to the king. William will assist both the Baroness Merron and the bishops in placing the robe on Charles.

Prince William has an official role in the coronation while his brother, Prince Harry, does not. (Fox News Digital)

Charlotte's uncle, Prince Harry, was snubbed in the coronation service and will not have an official role, according to the liturgy of the service.

George was named as one of Charles' Pages of Honour. According to The Telegraph, George will be the youngest future king to partake in a coronation.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

