King Charles visits cancer center as monarch returns to public duties following diagnosis

King Charles III has returned to public-facing royal duties for the first time since Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

On Tuesday, the 75-year-old visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre where he met with medical specialists and patients. The British monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Upon arrival, the duo waved and greeted bystanders before entering the medical facility. At one point, the king greeted a young admirer who welcomed him with a small bouquet of flowers.

It’s understood that the cancer center has not been directly involved with the king’s medical care, People magazine reported.

"It is very reassuring to see the King return to his official duties - he's been demanding that his doctors give him the go-ahead for weeks now," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"Not to throw cold water on the moment, but it's clear the palace wants a positive and hopeful message to offset all the alarming speculation about His Majesty's prognosis," Andersen added.

"King Charles was held back from going out and about by both his doctors and courtiers," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "It’s appropriate to visit a cancer center as his first returning official duty, drawing a spotlight on the disease."

In a statement previously obtained by Fox News Digital, the palace announced that the visit "will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

Another upcoming event is scheduled for June when Charles and Camilla will host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit.

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," the statement concluded.

The news came after the monarch took a three-month break following his cancer diagnosis.

A spokesperson for the palace explained to Fox News Digital that while Charles is well enough to resume his duties, he's still receiving treatment for his cancer.

"His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery," the palace said.

"His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," said a spokesperson.

The palace added that it's "too early to say" how long the king's treatment may continue, "but His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery."

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced in February. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during Charles' "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

Less than 18 months into his reign, the monarch suspended public engagements. He continued with state business and didn't hand over his constitutional role as head of state.

The palace added that the king "has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

In a video shared in March, Kate Middleton revealed that she, too, is battling a form of cancer, and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is still taking a break from royal duties as she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, took time off to look after their three children. The eldest son of the king has since resumed royal duties.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham and the Associated Press contributed to this report.