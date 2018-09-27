Kim Richards off three-year probation from 2015 arrest

Kim Richards is finally off of probation.

Richards, 54, was placed on a three-year probation after she was arrested in April 2015, and now TMZ reports that she is in the legal clear.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star previously completed her requirements of 450 community service hours and 55 AA meetings as of December 2017, but her probation was still running its course.

Page Six previously reported that Richards was arrested after she went on a drunken rampage at the Beverly Hills hotel and was later arrested for shoplifting at a local Targetj ust four months later. She was given a combined sentence that avoided jail time for both crimes.

However, Richards is still facing some legal troubles as she owes the government more than $100,000 in taxes and a neighbor over $266,000 over an alleged pit bull attack.

Richards’ rep didn’t immediately get back to us.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.