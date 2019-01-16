Kim Kardashian's baby daughter Chicago gets matching Mercedes G-Wagon for her birthday

Chicago West just turned 1 and already she has a better car than most of us!

The adorable daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was gifted with a mini Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in neon green, thanks to her Aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She'd Explain Her Sex Tape to Her Kids -- Watch

"It’s Chicago’s birthday and look what Kourtney pulled up with,” Kim shared in a clip on her Instagram Stories. "We’re having our family dinner to celebrate and this is what Chi gets to match Mommy. Oh my gosh, thank you, Kourt!”

The mini ride is identical to the one Kanye gifted his wife back in August after she drove the car around Miami, Florida, and fell in love with it.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago's 1st Birthday With the 'Sweetest Baby' Pic

It seems all of Kim’s kiddos were excited about the new car. Saint West, 3, sat with Chicago in his lap, showing his sister the features as North, 5, rushed around the outside, sitting on the hood.

Kanye even came over to check out his little girl’s new car.

The Kardashians Reveal the Status of Some of Their Most Famous Celebrity Feuds

The couple are expecting their fourth child together — a baby boy — “sometime soon,” according to Kim, who confirmed the news on Monday’s "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."