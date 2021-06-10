Kim Kardashian reveals when she knew she wanted to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is continuing to open up about her divorce.

The 40-year-old reality star is in the midst of ending her marriage to rapper Kanye West and had stayed mum about the matter until a recent episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

During Thursday's series finale, the SKIMS designer opened up further and revealed the moment she knew she wanted to end things with West, 44.

In the episode, Kardashian sat down for a heart-to-heart about her marriage with her mother, Kris Jenner, and said she "never thought [she] was lonely."

KIM KARDASHIAN, IRINA SHAYK AND MORE: A LOOK AT KANYE WEST'S RELATIONSHIP HISTORY

"I always thought, that's totally fine. I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him. And I was OK with that," said Kardashian of West splitting time between California and Wyoming.

"After turning 40 this year, I realized, no," she continued, per Entertainment Tonight. "I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, 'That's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want."

Jenner, 65, said that she wants to see her daughter "happy and joyful."

"I think I haven't seen that in a long time," said the matriarch.

Kardashian assured her mother that despite not speaking about any mental struggles, she's finding it productive to speak with a therapist.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS UNBOTHERED BY KANYE wEST'S RUMORED ROMANCE WITH IRINA SHAYK: SOURCE

The reality star also admitted that she's achieved "10 times more than I ever thought was possible" in her life, but feels that she doesn't "have a life to share that with."

"I want someone that, we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," she explained.

The star continued: "It's the little things. I have all the big things. I have all the extravagant, everything you could possibly want, and no one will ever do it like that. And I'm grateful for those experiences, but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finally, the star admitted that while she wants to take her time making big decisions, she wants to work toward her goals after "waking up at 40 and realizing I just want total happiness."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Obviously, complete bliss is not a full reality, but if I can have it more, a majority of the time, that's all I wanna do," said the mother of four. "Wherever that takes me, I just want my pure happiness. That's what I'm working on, figuring out how to get there."