Kim Kardashian thought her career was 'over' following divorce

Kim Kardashian thought her career was “over” when her disastrous marriage to Kris Humphries imploded after 72 days.



"At the time when I was going through the divorce I did say to everyone, ‘You guys I think our careers are over. I hope you've saved your money. And now we'll just continue to do our clothing stores and continue to do what we started off doing before the show,'" the reality star told The Drum. “I totally thought it was over.”

"I was being very paranoid," Kardashian revealed. "I just took some time off and the time was really good for me. I cancelled everything. I had a book tour, I had a fragrance launch, I had everything that you could possibly imagine and I just cancelled it all and I took time for me."

The social media star, 34, wed the NBA basketball player in August 2011 after a whirlwind engagement. Millions of people watched an E! special called “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event” but the couple called it quits by October. The divorce was finalized in April 2013. The following month she married Kanye West in a lavish ceremony in Italy.