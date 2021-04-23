Kim Kardashian preps for bar exam in tiny bikini: ‘Studying in the sun’

Kim Kardashian channeled Elle Woods while studying her law books.

The 40-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted a series of photos Thursday on social media of herself outside in a bikini focusing on her textbooks.

"Studying in the Sun," the newly minted billionaire wrote. She wore a headscarf, Yeezy shoes, and a beige bikini.

Kardashian first revealed she wanted to become a lawyer in a 2019 Vogue interview. She said at the time she planned on taking the California bar in 2022.

KIM KARDASHIAN DETAILS HER NEW DOC, SAYS SHE'S NOT WORRIED ABOUT JUSTICE REFORM CRITICS

After receiving criticism, the Skims founder explained her training includes "a minimum of 18 hours" per week and "I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly."

She's also doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm based in San Francisco.

"I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane,'" she wrote. "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am."

The KKW Beauty founder launched a high-profile campaign for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson in 2018, which she was later granted. The great-grandmother was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted of a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

The mother-of-four said she was inspired to study law after she saw a "really good result" following her high-profile campaign.