Kim Kardashian, Kanye West share glimpse of minimalist LA mansion, Instagram reacts: 'Horror movie material'

Should we really have expected anything less from stars with such bizarrely empty refrigerators?

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have shared a rare glimpse of their famously minimalist Los Angeles mansion – though social media commenters remain divided regarding whether the austere space is “gorgeous” or “horror movie material creepy.”

On Monday, Architectural Digest released its March 2020 cover and accompanying interview with the power couple, highlighting the monochromatic Calabasas home they share with their four young children.

Kardashian West described the coveted magazine feature as “something I have always dreamed of” and shared images of her beige, cream and gray color-schemed home on Instagram.

With bare-bones furnishings and a spartan aesthetic throughout, shots of the West family home included a white sweeping staircase, white living room, window seat with a wooden table and airy views of greenery, a simple office with a wooden desk and two statue heads, plus a grand, white, empty hallway. Pops of color emerged in the spacious backyard pool and all-pink bedroom of daughter North, 6, complete with an oversized butterfly headboard.

Of course, Instagram commenters had a whole lot to say about Kimye’s unique digs.

Some fans gushed over the stark style as “gorgeous” and “stunning,” swooning over the “clean and modern” vibes.

Critics, meanwhile, were more skeptical of the empty ethos, with one going so far as to declare it was the “scariest home ever.”

“That's got to be the creepiest house I've ever seen... like horror movie material creepy,” one argued.

“This is horrifying,” another echoed.

“I would go crazy, that house is too empty,” one said.

More practically, some Instagrammers wondered how Kim and Kanye could possibly keep such an immaculate, “museum-like” house clean with four small children.

“Where are all the THINGS that you use every day? Where are the kids’ toys? I’m genuinely interested,” one asked.

“It’s lovely.... but does anyone live in it?” another wondered.

“I’ll stay in North’s room” one joked of the girl’s cozier bedroom.

According to the rapper and his reality star wife, however, the somber space is simply home sweet home for their young family – pristine as it may appear.

“The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” West told Architectural Digest. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

“In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics,” Kardashian West agreed.