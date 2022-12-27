Kim Kardashian, Meghan Trainor, Simon Cowell slim down in 2022: Their weight loss secrets

Kim Kardashian, Meghan Trainor, Simon Cowell and more celebrities spent 2022 showing off their slimmed down figures.

Many stars joined them in changing up their diet and exercise plans. From eating healthy to working out multiple times a day, celebrities kept up with their routines throughout the year.

Fox News Digital spoke to weight loss surgeon Dr. Michael Feiz, who explained what kind of weight loss is "healthy and sustainable."

"Healthy and sustainable weight loss is one that is coupled with behavior modification and lifestyle changes. To date, there is no quick fix that has ever been shown to sustain weight loss, no matter what many claim," he explained.

Here is a look at six celebrities who have dramatically transformed their bodies through weight loss:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian went through a dramatic weight loss transition in 2022. The reality TV star also did it extremely quickly.

For her 2022 Met Gala look, Kardashian had to fit into the iconic sheer gown Marilyn Monroe wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy. "The Kardashians" star told Vogue host LaLa Anthony that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

"It was like preparing for a role," she said.

Kardashian admitted that she had cut out sugar and carbs for "almost a month" to achieve the look. Along with the changes to her diet, the SKIMS founder was also doing two workouts a day during that time.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after the birth of her son.

The pop star admitted she was "in a really dark place" at the time.

"I was my heaviest I've ever been, I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out. I just wasn't feeling great," Trainor told ET Canada. "I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son."

Afterwards, she used the motivation of becoming a new mother to push herself to lose the weight gradually over the past two years.

"I challenged myself," Trainor revealed. "I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!' – [and] I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound… I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just [feeling] better than ever."

Simon Cowell

"America’s Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell , 63, revealed he has lost 60 pounds since the pandemic while going on a strict diet.

"I’m doing a bit of cooking, I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet," he said, according to Extra.

The "American Idol" alum has been spotted cycling throughout the year and has incorporated walking into his fitness routine.

However, Cowell has admitted that he’s occasionally opted to simply not eat when going out to dinner.

"I'm not a big eater," he said, according to The Sun. "I don't enjoy it that much. I'd rather have a beer than eat, any day of the week."

"Sometimes when we are going out for dinner because I know I'm going to hate the food, I have baked beans on toast before I go, then eat nothing."

Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond lost 55 pounds in one year.

The Pioneer Woman opened up about her journey in a post to her website.

"After years of writing cookbooks, hosting a cooking show, owning a restaurant and bakery, and having a cooking website, the weight had crept up through the years and my exercise/activity level had all but slowed to a stop," she explained. "With the exception of walking with the dogs, I had pretty much given myself permanent permission ‘not to have time’ to exercise because of work, scheduling issues, and any other excuse I could come up with."

Drummond emphasized that she did not use a trainer or follow any diet plans.

"I ate fewer calories. I consumed smaller portions. I weighed my food," she explained. "I walked and did the rowing machine. I built muscle by lifting weights and doing lunges and squats. I ate more protein, ate less sugar and drank no alcohol. I used an app called Happy Scale to track my daily weight. I switched to a standing desk and generally tried to stand and move more."

Drew Carey

"The Price is Right" host Drew Carey embarked on a weight loss journey after deciding he was tired of being overweight.

In 2010, Carey dropped a whopping 80 pounds, according to CBS.

"It sucks being fat, you know," Carey previously said.

The keep the weight off, the TV personality sticks to a diet and fitness routine.

"No carbs," Carey explained. "I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker."

He continued to say that his workouts consist of at least 45 minutes of cardio.

"I like being skinny," said Carey, according to the media outlet. "I was sick of being fat on camera. Really, I just got sick of it. Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy ’cause once you see the results, then you don’t wanna stop."

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt also spent 2022 showing off his slimmer body.

"The Terminal List" star once lost 60 pounds in six months while preparing for his "Guardians of the Galaxy" role.

Pratt got candid about how he followed a strict diet that included no alcohol and stuck to an exercise routine to ditch the weight.

During his journey, Pratt took to Instagram to flaunt his fit physique. He claimed he got in shape by working out three to four hours a day and working with a nutritionist in addition to a personal trainer.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.