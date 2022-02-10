Drew Carey, Amie Harwick's heartbreaking last conversation before her tragic murder revealed

Drew Carey is reflecting on the last conversation he had with his ex-fiancée, Dr. Amie Harwick.

The "Price Is Right" host opened up about the final text message he shared with the prominent therapist on "48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick." The true-crime special, which explores her tragic murder, airs on Saturday.

"I got a text from her [that read], ‘I would love to get together with you and talk,’" the 63-year-old recalled, as quoted by People magazine on Thursday. "And I said, ‘Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.’"

According to the outlet, the star became emotional when he was asked if he was "sad" that he "never got the chance" to meet up with the 38-year-old.

"I never got it," said Carey about meeting with Harwick. "I never had a chance to do it."

When reminded that Harwick loved him, Carey replied, "That’s the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me… And I’m glad I could get that message to her before she died."

Carey admitted that Valentine’s Day will never be the same for him. Harwick was killed on Feb. 15, 2020.

"I don't know if I'll ever want to celebrate Valentine's Day with a dinner. You know?" Carey explained. "I just don't want to do anything... Valentine's Day sucks now. That's not a good day to remember. I think about her every single day."

"… You want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself," he shared. "And she was that for me. She cared so much about helping people. That was her life's purpose. She just wanted to help people. Especially women."

Carey and Harwick dated for two years before the pair split in 2018, months after announcing their engagement.

Harwick died after she was thrown over the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. An autopsy determined she had been strangled first.

Her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, prosecutors said.

The defendant was initially arrested shortly after Harwick’s death and posted a $2 million bond. He was re-arrested on a no-bail warrant. Pursehouse has since pleaded not guilty to her murder, the outlet shared.

Detectives learned Harwick had expressed fear about the 41-year-old and had previously filed a restraining order against him, according to a police statement. The restraining order had expired.

Harwick’s website described her as a marriage and sex therapist. She appeared on TV and radio and wrote a book called "The New Sex Bible for Women."

Following her death, Carey released a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," the comic wrote. "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Carey later tearfully remembered their relationship on his SiriusXM show "Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out."

"Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick," he said. "She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a Ph.D. and a master's degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

"Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much," he continued. "Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.