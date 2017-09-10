Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal
Published

Kim Kardashian is upset that details of her reported third child with Kanye West were revealed

By | New York Post
Kim reportedly settled with Vivid Entertainment for $5 million over the release of her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J. But that was just the beginning. She took that notoriety and became one of the world's most famous -- and rich -- reality stars.

Kim reportedly settled with Vivid Entertainment for $5 million over the release of her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J. But that was just the beginning. She took that notoriety and became one of the world's most famous -- and rich -- reality stars. (Reuters)

Kim Kardashian is keeping quiet about reports she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” she told E! News Friday at Harper’s Bazaar’s “Icons By Carine Roitfeld” event.

Reports this week indicated that Kardashian, 36, and West, 40, are expecting a baby girl, due via surrogate in January.

Kardashian continued, “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just … So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

Kardashian and West are already parents to 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.