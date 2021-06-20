Kim Kardashian shares inclusive Father's Day post amid divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian gave a collection of Father’s Day shout-outs to all the dads in her extended family.

The 40-year-old media mogul shared a photo slideshow that included her late father Robert Kardashian, Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner), Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Tristian Thompson and Travis Scott.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives," Kim captioned her Sunday post on Twitter and Instagram. "Love you unconditionally!!!"

Despite Kim and Kanye’s pending divorce, the reality TV starlet and businesswoman has remained cordial with her soon-to-be-ex.

On his birthday on June 8, Kim shared an Instagram post that wished the 44-year-old rapper well.

"Happy Birthday," she wrote. "Love U for Life!"

The famous pair are parents to four children: North, 8, Saint, 5 Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim and Kanye officially filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder also went on shared several Father’s Day Instagram Stories, which all include throwback photos of Kanye and her own father.

Kim’s father Robert passed away in 2003 at the age of 59.