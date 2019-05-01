Kid Rock plans giant ‘middle finger’ sculpture for his Nashville property

Kid Rock has made his reputation in part by being an iconoclast – one who raises a middle finger to society’s conventional ways of thinking and acting.

Now the 48-year-old rocker, who was born Robert James Ritchie, plans to plant a giant middle-finger sculpture on his Nashville property, according to reports.

Rock took inspiration from a Vermont man named Ted Pelkey who posted a similar sculpture on his own property, Taste of Country reported. Pelkey’s sculpture has since become a kind of tourist attraction, the report said, and has even inspired a Facebook page.

After hearing about Pelkey’s statue, Rock contacted the Vermont man, who put the musician in touch with the artist who created it, the report said.

According to the Tennessean of Nashville, Rock previously sparked controversy in town with the logo for his downtown "Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse," which features a guitar with the bottom shaped like a woman’s buttocks.

In March, Rock spent time golfing in Florida with President Trump and posted a photo in which he sported a patriotic pair of pants while the president opted for a USA cap.